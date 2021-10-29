Meet Andora, a big, beautiful 8-year-old Great Pyrenees mix looking for a low-key home where she can snooze the day away. Andora looks like a cuddly teddy bear, and that she is. This senior gal is all about taking it easy, snuggling in her bed and receiving gentle head scratches. She’s very calm, and isn’t one for bouts of excitement. The SPCA of Texas think she’d appreciate a family who won’t mind spending leisurely days with her on the couch or going for slow walks around the neighborhood. Andora is waiting to meet you at SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center. To meet her, just stop by and ask for Andora.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open for adoptions every day from noon-6 p.m. Animals are available by walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are also available for select animals.

Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.