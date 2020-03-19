Each week, Dallas Voice partners with the SPCA of Texas to bring you our Pet of the Week, an animal at the SPCA that is in search of his or her forever home. This week, because of changes forced by the COVID-19 epidemic, we are putting our Pet of the Week online only, rather than in print and online. We are also sharing the temporary changes the SPCA has made in light of the epidemic.

This week’s Pet of the Week is Apollo, a 2-½-year-old, male mixed breed dog weighing 43 pounds. He’s a sweet, shy guy who came to the SPCA of Texas from a cruelty case in 2019. Due to his past, he can be fearful and shy in new situations, but he warms up quickly, and once he gets to know you, he is just SO excited to see you!

In his foster home, Apollo was friendly and well behaved around visitors; everyone loved his hilarious facial expressions! He seems to be completely house trained, and when left alone uncrated, he didn’t make any messes or tear anything up.

Apollo does really well on walks and rides well in the car, too. He would do best in a home as the only dog. If you’re looking for a loving boy to spend time with, he’s the one for you!

Apollo has been neutered and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations.

New procedures

In an effort to stem the spread COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of the animals in its care, its staff and volunteers, as well as the community, the SPCA of Texas is closing its shelters to the public through at least Sunday, April 5.

The shelter continues to offer adoptions on an appointment basis, “as we continue to have many wonderful animals in need of new homes.” Customers are allowed to meet up to three animals per appointment.

Please visit spca.org/dogadopt to make an appointment to meet a dog or spca.org/catadopt to make an appointment to meet a cat. Appointment hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m daily.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or e-mail spca@spca.org.