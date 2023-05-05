Meet Squishy, a terrier/pit bull mix who weighs 53 pounds and is 2-and-a-half years old. With his brown/brindle coat, he is a majestic example of his breed, but it totally hasn’t gone to his head. He is one of the chillest dogs in the shelter and is nothing but nice to everyone. He is super playful and friendly with the other dogs in the play yard and does well with little humans, too. Squishy is currently housed at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary to meet him.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of Insurance provided by MetLife, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Dallas Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. See available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.