Meet Ben Kenobi, a domestic shorthair mix who is just over 5 years old and a little on the small side. He has a white coat with some dappled grey on the back of his head and tail. Ben Kenobi is a sweet boy, but he is still a little on the shy side and will need a bit to warm up to new people. He is hoping to go to a calm home where he will have time to adjust. Ben would prefer to be the star of the show and the only cat in the home, with all kiddos being at least 15 years old. He is housed at the Dallas Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary.

