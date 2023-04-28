Fans of solid black cats can rejoice: Georgie is the cutest black cat ever and is available for adoption at the SPCA of Texas. Georgie is a domestic medium hair mix with the softest black fur imaginable and big yellow eyes. She’s 2 years old and a petite 6 pounds. Like lots of cats, Georgie can be a little on the shy side when you first meet her, but she has a lot of love in store for the people-parent who is patient enough to give her a little space as she acclimates to a new environment. She is at the Dallas Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of Insurance provided by MetLife, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Dallas Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.