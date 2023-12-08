Meet Pyle, a 2-year-old male Shepherd mix looking for a family who can keep up with his exuberance. It’s best if he’s in a home with kids who are 12 years or older, just the right age to handle his flamboyance. Pyle’s dream is to have a big, secure yard where he can run and play. And Pyle is learning that dogs can be great pals, so if you have other furry friends, he’d be delighted to meet them. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Pyle has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his necessary vaccinations. He is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet him. To do that, just find his profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the button to make an appointment. Pyle’s team will take it from there. The SPCA of Texas invites you to celebrate the season at Home for the Holidays at NorthPark Center, presented by the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Don’t miss our 33rd annual Adoption Pavilion, open through Saturday, Dec. 23, from noon-6 p.m., featuring festive merchandise and adoptable pets.