Meet Cooper, a 3-year-old, orange American short-hair with a heart as warm as his orange coat. At a purr-fect 10 pounds, Cooper is the ideal feline friend of whom you’ve been dreaming. His playful spirit is contagious, especially when he’s chasing after his favorite catnip toys or engaging in a lively dance with feather wands. His vibrant personality will add a splash of joy to your everyday life, turning each moment into a delightful adventure. Cooper gets along famously with other cats, making him an excellent choice for households with existing furry friends. And he’s fantastic with kids aged 12 and older. His gentle demeanor and affectionate nature make him the ideal companion for families looking to add a touch of warmth to their homes.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Cooper has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his necessary vaccinations. He is housed at the Dallas Animal Care Center, so come on by 2400 Lone Star Drive any day from noon to 6 p.m. to meet Cooper. And remember, adoption fees for all adult cats and adult dogs are $25 through the end of December.