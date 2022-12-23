Meet Lt. Dan, a very happy and energetic little pup who is just over a year old. He is a Labrador retriever mix and has been with the SPCA of Texas since he was a puppy. He weighs 43 pounds and is covered in black fur with a little white underneath. Lt. Dan is celebrating this week because he was just outfitted with his brand new wheelchair! He had the misfortune of being born with deformed front legs. For his first year he managed without them completely and was even adept at rising up on his back legs. Now with his wheelchair exploring will become even easier for him. Lt. Dan is at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary to meet him.

