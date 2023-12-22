Meet Ms. Puff, a charming seven-year-old mixed breed, weighing 58 pounds and with a beautiful black-and-white coat and fluffy, tan eyebrows. Initially shy, this sweet girl quickly warms up with treats and gentle pets. She’s yearning for a quiet home where she can relax, hang out with her favorite people and learn the ropes of being a beloved pet. Ms. Puff dreams of a home with a securely fenced yard, although she’d love a home in a low-traffic apartment with easy access to walking areas just as much. When it comes to family, Ms. Puff thinks she’d be the perfect fit for households with kids over 5, but she’s open to meeting younger ones. Ms. Puff is a social butterfly at the shelter, enjoying playtime with her furry friends. She believes she would thrive in a home with another dog as a companion and role model. She’d love to meet everyone in the family before heading home together.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Ms. Puff has been spayed and microchipped and is up to date on all her necessary vaccinations. She is housed at the Dallas Animal Care Center, so come on by 2400 Lone Star Drive any day, from noon-6 p.m. She is eager to meet you. And remember: Adoption fees for all adult cats and adult dogs are $25 through the end of December.