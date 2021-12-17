Meet Andy, a sweet, 1-year-old Labrador retreiver mix. With his floppy ears, black and white patches and big, brown eyes, it’s hard not to fall in love with Andy at first sight. Andy came to the SPCA of Texas from a rough past, and he was very shy and timid around people at first. Over time, he has really warmed up to the staff and shown what a gentle, loving boy he is. He still needs to work on building his confidence, so he’s looking for a patient family who will work with him on his social skills. Andy is a sweet, affectionate boy once he gets to know you, and once he’s really comfortable, his playful side begins to show. He’s mostly content to just hang out on the couch, but he does enjoy playing outside and playing with toys. Andy is a Shelter Sweetheart, meaning his adoption fee is sponsored, and he comes with extra perks when you adopt him, like free training. Andy is waiting to meet you at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. To request an appointment to meet Andy, please visit SPC A.org/DogAdopt.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of the animals in their care, their staff and volunteers, SPCA of Texas is requiring masks to be worn at all of their facilities. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open for adoptions every day from noon-6 p.m. Animals are available by walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are also available for select animals. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.