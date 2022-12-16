Meet June, a terrier/pit bull mix who is 1 year old and weighs in at 33 pounds with a light brown coat. She can be a shy girl when you first meet her, but that playful puppy is just waiting to come out and shine. June came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray from the unincorporated areas of Dallas County. She is quite done with the homeless life and very much looks forward to being part of a loving family. She is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so an appointment is necessary to meet her.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.