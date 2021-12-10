Meet Cutie! This sweet, 4½-year-old pit bull terrier mix is one happy pup! She came to the SPCA of Texas, with her puppies, from a bad situation, and since then all of her babies have found homes. Now it’s her turn. Cutie takes the medal when it comes to being sweet, and she lights up whenever she meets new people. She spent some time in a foster home, where her amazing personality really shined. She didn’t mind being left alone, appeared to be housetrained, rode well in the car and loved snuggling up in bed with her foster parents at night. This lovable gal is the total package; all she needs is you! Cutie is a Shelter Sweetheart, meaning her adoption fee is sponsored, and she receives 6 weeks of FREE on-demand training from the GoodPup training app. Cutie has been spayed and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. To meet Cutie, please submit an inquiry at www.SPCA.org/DogAdopt.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

In an effort to reduce the potential for COVID-19 to spread to more people via gatherings of people and protect the health and well-being of the animals in their care, their staff and volunteers, as well as the community, the SPCA of Texas is following all appropriate CDC guidelines. The SPCA of Texas is requiring masks to be worn at all of their facilities. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open for adoptions every day from noon-6 p.m. Animals are available by walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are also available for select animals. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.