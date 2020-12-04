Meet Miranda, a female, 1-year-old German shepherd mix weighing 42 pounds and a lovely lady looking for a new adventure. She has a tan-and-black coat, perky ears and a dazzling smile. Her favorite things are squeaky toys, treats and enjoying the sunshine. Because of her age she’s still learning new tricks and manners, so hopefully you have some things up your sleeve. She would love a pup playmate around her size that can keep up with her high energy during playtime. She’d do best with older kids and would prefer a home with a yard where she can get lots of exercise. Miranda is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.