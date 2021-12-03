Meet Maura. This lovely, 8-year-old German shepherd mix is a gentle girl looking for a forever family. She’s very affectionate and loves when you scratch just the right spots behind her ears. Maura is a smart gal, too, and happily sits on command for a treat. She appears to already be housetrained and gets so excited when it’s time to go out for a walk. Maura may be a senior, but she still has so much love to give. She’d love a home where she can go for daily walks and then snuggle on the couch for some snoozing. Maura has been spayed and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. Right now, Maura and all other adult dogs and cats are only $25 to adopt during our ‘Tis the Season adoption special until Dec. 31. To meet Maura, come visit her at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.