Meet Khana, a retriever/Labrador/terrier/pit bull mix who weighs 60 pounds and is covered with short black fur (and a few white patches here and there). Khana is a shy doggie, and it takes a moment or two for her to get comfortable with new people, which is part of the reason she has been at the shelter for a bit more than two years now. Once comfy, she is a very good girl and appreciative of love and attention. Khana seems to do very well with other dogs, and she’s willing to meet kids too. Khana is available on a foster-to-adopt program to make sure it’s a great fit all around.

