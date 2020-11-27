Meet Gertrude (left), a female 2-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix, and Stefan (right), a male 2-year-old, Doberman Pinscher mix. These two big, beautiful pups have sleek black coats, floppy ears and the characteristic narrow Doberman snout. That’s not all they share: Gertrude and Stefan share a whole lot of love for each other! They’re the best of friends, and the SPCA of Texas has pair bonded them so that they must find a home together. They can be a bit timid around new folks, but once they get to know you, they are huge sweethearts. They love to play together, cuddle and spend time outdoors. They are searching for a home with a large, fenced backyard where they’ll have plenty of room to run and romp around together. They’d do best as the only dogs and would prefer to share their home with teen and adult humans only. Gertrude and Stefan are waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.