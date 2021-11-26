Meet Aggie. This sweet, 7-year-old pit bull terrier mix is the laidback lady you’re looking for. As a senior, Aggie is all about taking things slow and enjoying the little things in life. She is very gentle, quiet and calm, preferring to spend her time snuggled up in bed or going for leisurely strolls. Aggie loves to be petted and leans into you for more attention once you give it to her. She can be a bit shy at first, but it doesn’t take her long to warm up to you — especially if you have snacks! This easygoing girl would make a great addition to a family looking for a couch companion and cuddle buddy. Aggie has been spayed and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. To meet Aggie, visit her at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center any day between noon and 6 p.m.