Meet Mad Eye Moody, a German shepherd mix named after a wizard in the Harry Potter series, he can cast a spell on any shepherd lover. Unfortunately, Mad Eye had to have one of his eyes removed in emergency surgery after being taken in by the SPCA of Texas. But he has since gotten past that setback and is ready to live a happy, healthy life. He is just over 3 years old and weighs in at 67 pounds. He’s got that classic black-over-tan shepherd coat, and while he is super energetic, he is a well-behaved boy. He knows some basic commands and is eager and able to learn a lot more. Mad Eye Moody is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so a prior appointment is necessary to meet him.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Browse available animals at SPCA.org/findapet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.