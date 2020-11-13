Meet JJ, a male, 1-year-old shepherd mix weighing 22 pounds. He came to the SPCA of Texas through a cruelty case and was so frightened when he arrived, but, thankfully, he found an awesome foster mom who helped him learn how to be a dog. He still has some progress to make, but he’s now on the hunt for a forever home. Once he opens up, he’s a ball of fun. He loves playing in water, and the water hose is his favorite thing ever. He also met a turtle in his foster home, and they were best friends. He is incredibly silly, so he’s sure to put a smile on your face. Thankfully, he doesn’t need anyone to entertain him; he can do that all on his own — either with toys or his four-legged friends. He would do best in a home with a securely-fenced yard, adults only and at least one other canine friend. JJ is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.