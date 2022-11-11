Meet Miuna, pretty little black domestic shorthair mix who is just over a year old and weighs just over 7 pounds. This dainty little lady with her big yellow eyes is a sweet little girl, but she is also very timid, so it may take a short time for her to warm up to new people. She would be happiest if she went to a home with another confident and friendly cat already on the grounds. Even then, she’ll need a small period of alone time to acclimate to the new environment. Playful small children would be very frightening for Miuna, so she would prefer to go to a home with teens and adults only. She is at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary to meet her.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat