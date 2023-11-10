Meet Biscuit, an 8-year-old, mixed-breed female weighing in at 50 pounds. She might be a bit older, but she loves long walks and making friends with other dogs. Her smooth coat is mostly white, but she has the cutest brown, floppy ears and dark eyes. Biscuit currently is being treated for heartworms, so she will need a calm home to relax in because of exercise restrictions while undergoing treatment, which is provided by the SPCA of Texas. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Biscuit has been spayed, microchipped and is current on all her necessary vaccines.She is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet her. To do that, find her profile at SPCA.org/dogs and click on the “Make an Appointment” button.

On Veteran’s Day (Saturday, Nov. 11), adoption fees will be waived for all adult dogs and adult cats, for all military personnel, past and present. Simply show your military ID at the adoption desk to qualify. This special recognition is at our Dallas Animal Care Center and our Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie.