Meet Joe, a charming 2-year-old domestic shorthair who thrives on curiosity and independence. Weighing in at 16 pounds, Joe has a gray-striped coat and golden eyes. Joe is an excellent match for someone seeking a low-maintenance, calm companion, and he is fine living with other cats, making him a good addition to a multi-pet household. He’s not a fan of drama and prefers a peaceful coexistence with his feline friends. He’s ready to find a forever home where he can continue to explore, relax, and enjoy the simple pleasures in life.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Joe has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations. He is at the Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, so you come by any day of the week between noon and 6 p.m. to meet him. Animals are also available for adoption at the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM 878 in Waxahachie.