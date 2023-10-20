Meet Goldie, a nine-and-a-half-year-old domestic shorthair mixed cat with a heart as golden as her name. Weighing in at 10 pounds, Goldie’s demeanor is sweet, friendly and gentle, making her an ideal companion for a peaceful home environment. Goldie is a bit shy, so she would thrive best in a home with children older than 15 and gentle, furry friends that will respect her space. Despite her timid nature, with a little time and TLC, Goldie’s immense capacity for love and companionship will shine right through. She is waiting at the Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Come and meet her any day of the week from noon to 6 p.m., no appointment necessary.

Just like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Goldie has been spayed and microchipped and has had all her age-appropriate vaccines. Through Oct. 31, pull for adoption fees ranging from $0 to $25 for adult dogs and adult cats at the SPCA of Texas’ Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878, Waxahachie. These adoptions are sponsored by the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. There is no adoption fee for seniors who adopt senior animals such as Goldie.