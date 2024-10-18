Meet Lexter, a 7-month-old boxer/terrier mix who is a 35-pound goofball full of energy. He has a white, short coat and an adorable brown patch over one eye and a polka-dot tummy. Lexter is a curious explorer who loves to play, but he’s also always ready to offer a cuddle and shower you with puppy kisses, making sure you know just how much he adores you. Lexter also minds well for his age and is eager to learn and impress; with a little guidance, he’ll grow into an even more well-behaved companion.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Lexter has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccinations. He is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet him. Find his profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the button to make an appointment button. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, and at the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM 878 in Waxahachie.