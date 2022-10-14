Meet Curry, a spicy little cat currently hanging out at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center but hoping for some new digs soon. Curry is a domestic shorthair mix who is just over a year-and-a-half old and weighs six pounds. He has a really nice coat of black fur with white underneath and some serious whiskers happening, too. While he can certainly be energetic, Curry is somewhat on the shy side when he meets new people. He would need to have some calm and serenity when he first finds his way into a new environment. He’d prefer to be in a home where all the kiddos are at least 12 years of age. There is no appointment necessary to come and meet Curry, just swing by the shelter an day from noon-6 p.m.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week from noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals. Browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.