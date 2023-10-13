Rex is a one-year-old mixed breed pup weighing 43 pounds and with a beautiful brindle coat. He is a bit shy but loves chasing tennis balls. Rex is a friendly fella but might do best in a home with kids older than five, so be sure to bring any children to a meet and greet prior to adoption. He would probably enjoy another confident dog in the home to help bring him out of his shell. Again, it’s a good idea to bring four-legged siblings to a meet and greet, too. He would love a fenced backyard to run and play in but also loves to cuddle and play couch potato. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Rex has been neutered and microchipped and is current on all necessary vaccines. He is waiting for his forever home at Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas. Come meet him any day of the week from noon-6 p.m. To find Rex’s profile, go to SPCA.org/Dogs and search for his name.

Browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and in honor of the Bissell Empty the Shelters program, through Sunday, Oct. 15, all puppy, adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25 at the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878, Waxahachie. There’s one exception —when a senior adopts a senior pet, age seven or older the adoption fee is waived.