Meet Rihanna, a 2-year-old, pit bull terrier mix who is the total package — cute, sweet and athletic! With her mismatched eyes and floppy ears, it’s hard not to fall in love at first sight. Rihanna is social and loves to make new friends. She has a lot of fun spending time with her human friends, and she has plenty of energy to keep the party going. Rihanna loves to play with other dogs and toys. Rihanna has been spayed and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. Rihanna is waiting to meet you at SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, open noon to 6 p.m. every day. To learn more about Rihanna, please visit SPCA.org/Adopt. Animals are available by walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are also available for select animals. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.