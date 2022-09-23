Meet Becky, a super sweet terrier/pit bull mix who weighs in at 41 pounds. She is just over two years old, so she still has a lot of youthful energy, and you can tell when this one is happy by the flurry of wiggles and tail wags. Becky came to the SPCA of Texas from an animal cruelty case, so she is still a little shy at first meetings. She would also prefer to have a gal pal in the house since she hits it off with women a bit faster than men due to past experience. Given a little time this can be easily overcome, and she’ll be the loving and grateful pup she was born to be. Already have a dog? Bring them by to meet her and see if there is a good fit. Available as a foster-to-adopt.

