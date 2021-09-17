Meet Bella, a goofy, 2-year-old American Bulldog mix with a big body with an even bigger heart. Weighing in at 80 pounds, Bella is big, beautiful and bustling with energy. She came to the SPCA of Texas from unfortunate circumstances but has since gotten her groove back and let her personality shine. Bella has the cutest, squishiest face that you won’t be able to resist petting. She loves to snuggle and always offers a big wag of her tail when you give her attention. Often she’ll greet you with a toy in her mouth signaling that she is ready to play. Bella loves to play with all kinds of toys and is especially fond of games of tug and fetch. She knows how to “sit” on command, and is eager to learn more tricks in exchange for a tasty treat or two. Due to her staggering size, the SPCA of Texas thinks Bella would do best in a home with children ages 15 and up. She would prefer to be the only pup in the home so she can soak up all of your love and attention. Bella is eligible for a trial adoption, so you can take her home and see how things go before making your adoption official. This week, for Clear the Shelters, the SPCA of Texas is offering free adoptions through Sunday, Sept. 19. The SPCA of Texas is happy to partner with Park Place Dealerships to find even more pets loving homes. Bella is waiting to meet you at SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open for adoptions every day from noon-6 p.m. Animals are available by walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are also available for select animals. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.