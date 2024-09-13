Meet Emma, a beautiful 4-year-old domestic shorthair with a stunning multicolored coat of black, brown, orange and white, weighs just 12 pounds, making her the perfect size to curl up in your lap or on a sunny windowsill. Emma is a sweet, calm cat who thrives in a peaceful environment. She has a shy demeanor and takes her time to warm up to new people and surroundings. But once she feels safe and secure, Emma’s gentle and loving personality truly shines. She enjoys soft, cozy spaces where she can relax and observe the world around her. Emma would do best in a quiet home where she can be her true self. She is not a fan of loud noises or lots of activity, so a tranquil setting with a patient owner who understands her need for a calm atmosphere would be ideal.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Emma has been spayed and microchipped and has had all her necessary vaccinations. She is housed at the Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, so come by any day between noon and 6 p.m. to meet her. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. Through Sept. 10, all adoptions at both SPCA of Texas locations are free.