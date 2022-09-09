Meet Jupiter! This dog is a whole galaxy full of fun! Jupiter is a Boxer mix who is 2-and-a-half years old and weighs 59 pounds. She is a chill, easy-going dog who just wants to find a good family who will give her all the loves and pets she needs. Jupiter is an easy fit into a new home as she is already housebroken and up on her manners. Jupiter was first brought into the shelter as a stray and then adopted out. She came back as an alumni surrender when her adopter had a new baby on the way. Jupiter has had some trouble with one of her legs and is currently under medical care. She is available for adoption but will need to continue her medication and be sure to get plenty of rest until she is back up to speed. Jupiter seems to do well with other dogs too. She is housed at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

In an effort to reduce the potential for COVID-19 to spread to more people via gatherings of people and protect the health and well-being of the animals in their care, their staff and volunteers, as well as the community, the SPCA of Texas is following all appropriate CDC guidelines. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week 12-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals. Please browse available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.