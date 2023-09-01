One Eyed Jack is 6 1/2 years old and full of love. On a recent “Borrow a Buddy” outing, he was very well mannered and great meeting everyone. He is a big guy at 92 pounds, and he loved going outside. Jack will love to meet any siblings in the home, both two- and four-legged, so be sure to bring them to a meet-and-greet. One Eyed Jack has been neutered, microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. A prior appointment is necessary to meet him. Visit SPCA.org/Adoptable/zeke/and click on the “Make an Appointment” button. Throughout September, all adult dog and cat adoptions are only $25 at the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. When a senior adopts a senior pet, age seven or older, the adoption fee is waived.