Meet Petey, a charming 4-year-old male terrier weighing 63 pound. He has a happy disposition and a beautiful brown and white coat, polka-dotted nose and floppy ears. He’s also incredibly well-behaved; he knows how to sit on command and walks beautifully on a leash. Petey’s treat motivation makes him easy to train, and he’s always eager to learn new tricks and is great with kids and adults alike. But as with all pets, it’s best to bring all two- and four-legged siblings in for a meet and great prior to adoption. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Petey has been neutered and microchipped and has all his necessary vaccinations. He is housed at the Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, so come by any day between noon and 6 p.m. to meet him. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie.

It’s “Clear The Shelters” time in North Texas, and through Tuesday, Sept. 10, all adoptions at both SPCA of Texas locations are free.