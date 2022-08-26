Meet Molly, a 4-and-a-half-year-old mixed breed dog who tips the scales at 77 pounds. She has a short black coat, with a tiny bit of white thrown in the mix. Molly is a large dog, but she believes she is a cuddly pup. She is not one for high-octane frolicking but will occasionally prance about the yard or get a bit excited when she sees an old friend. Overall though, Molly likes to take it easy and enjoy life one day at a time. She is a curious explorer who likes to sniff out all the comings and goings in the neighborhood. More than anything, she likes attention and a few tasty treats from her favorite person. Molly generally does well with other dogs, so bring in any four-legged friends to meet her prior to adoption.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.