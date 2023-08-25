Monda, a three-year-old female Chihuahua with a big heart, is looking for her forever loving home, with a nurturing woman, no small children and no other pets. At 19 pounds, Monda is a bit chubby, and she is shy at first, but she is the kind of dog that will curl up in your lap for hours. Monda is an intelligent and quick learner and will pick up commands and tricks with ease, making her a charming and well-mannered companion. Take a chance on Monda, and your life will forever be enriched by her presence. Visit her profile on the SPCA of Texas website to learn more about her and make an appointment at SPCA.org/Adoptable/Monda. This is also “Clear The Shelters” weekend — Aug. 25-27 — and all adult adoptions are free at the SPCA of Texas’ Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive,, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. Just like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Monda has been spayed, microchipped and has had all her age-appropriate vaccines.