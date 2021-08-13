Meet Squash. This 9-year-old, 67-pound German Shepherd mix is a sweet old man who was transferred to the SPCA of Texas after being found as a stray in Ellis County. He’s generally a pretty chill pup, but he lights up when he sees one of his human friends coming. A human always means treats, walks, food or cuddles — all things very close to Squash’s heart. Squash gets a bit overwhelmed around other playful dogs, so the SPCA of Texas thinks he’d prefer a home with an older, calmer female dog for a companion, or to be the only dog in the home. Please bring any dogs in the home to your meet-and-greet with Squash. Squash is a smart, gentle pup who would love to be your couch buddy and join you for casual strolls through the neighborhood. He would do fine in any type of home or apartment, as long as there’s a nice big dog bed and plenty of treats. Squash is heartworm positive, but the SPCA of Texas covers his treatment at your local VCA Animal Hospital. Squash is waiting to meet you at SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center. Right now, Squash and all other adult dogs and cats are just $25 to adopt. To request an appointment to meet Squash, please fill out the application at SPCA.org/DogAdopt.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at SPCA.org /FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org /CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.