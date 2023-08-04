Introducing Oompa, the lovable and goofy two-year-old mixed breed dog, searching for his perfect forever home! This charming 68-pound boy is a bundle of joy and silliness, guaranteed to fill your life with laughter and happiness. Oompa’s unique journey began when he was found as a stray, seeking refuge under a house alongside 12 other dogs. Despite his rough start, Oompa’s resilient spirit shines through, and he’s now ready to embark on a new chapter of his life with a loving family by his side.

Oompa’s endearing personality is infectious. He’s a silly, wiggly boy who knows how to have fun and spread joy wherever he goes. Oompa’s playful antics will brighten even the gloomiest of days, and his zest for life is truly inspiring.

This delightful pooch has so much love to give and craves human companionship. Oompa yearns for a special bond with his forever family, someone who will shower him with affection and offer a warm place to call home. He dreams of a home where he can curl up beside his best friend, feeling safe, cherished, and content. Despite his previous hardships, Oompa’s resilience and kind-hearted nature have not wavered. He’s proven to be great with other dogs, showcasing his ability to be a wonderful companion to furry siblings. He will be good with human siblings, too! With a little patience and love, Oompa’s potential knows no bounds.

If you’re seeking a devoted and fun-loving furry companion, Oompa is the one for you! Adopting Oompa means not just providing him with a forever home but also gaining a loyal and affectionate best friend who will bring endless happiness into your life.

Just like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Oompa has been neutered, microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. An appointment is necessary to meet him, so please visit Oompa’s profile at https://spca.org/adoptable/oompa/ and click on the “Make an Appointment” button. Oompa’s team will set everything up from there.

Throughout August, in recognition of “Clear the Shelters,” all adult dog and cat adoptions are only $25 at the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Drive, 75212) and the Ellis County Animal Care Center ( 2570 FM Road 878 Waxahachie, TX 75165).

Please browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.