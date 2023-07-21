Roger is a 14-month-old male bearded collie mix. This 60-pound boy greets people of all sizes with energy and enthusiasm, but it will take a little time for him to feel completely at ease in an unfamiliar environment and around new people. Once he realizes he’s surrounded by loving and caring individuals, his loving personality will shine. Roger loves playing with other dogs and does great with kids. He will thrive in a calm and patient household filled with love. Roger has been neutered and microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. He is at the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so a prior appointment is necessary to meet him. Visit his profile at SPCA.org/Adoptable/Roger to set an appointment.

Until the end of July, all adult animal adoptions — animals six months and older, which includes Roger — are only $25 at the SPCA of Texas’ Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie,. Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150.