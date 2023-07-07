Although Bella had a rough start in life, this beautiful eight-year-old mixed-breed lady is all class. Her shiny, mostly black coat with white markings — including four socks and the tip of her tail — make this 48-pound pup remarkably lovely. Never mind her flopping ears and those piercing brown eyes! Bella is great with kids of all ages and loves all the people she’s met at the SPCA of Texas. She enjoys long walks and does really well on a leash. Bella is a great listener and such good company.

She will need to be the only dog in her forever home because other dogs make her nervous. Please visit Bella’s profile on the SPCA of Texas website to learn more about her at: SPCA.org/Adoptable/Bella-2/. Come to meet her any day of the week, from noon to 6 p.m. at our Dallas Animal Care Center. Remember, sweet Bella qualifies for SPCA of Texas’ “Seniors for Seniors” special! All adoptions of animals aged seven and older to Senior adults are free! And SPCA of Texas has a special until the end of July: All adult animal adoptions — animals six months and older, which includes Bella — are only $25 at the SPCA of Texas’ Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Just like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Bella has been spayed, microchipped and has had all her age-appropriate vaccines.