Meet Eclipse, a domestic zhorthair mix about two years old, weighing in at 9 pounds and with a friendly and outgoing nature, although he can be a bit shy at first. He adores treats and will eagerly respond to the sound of a crinkling bag, and there’s nothing Eclipse loves more than basking in the sunshine, finding a cozy bed to stretch out in and soaking up the warmth. Eclipse thrives on attention and enjoys being the center of his human’s world, so he needs to be the only cat in the home. He’s also open to meeting children, making a meet and greet essential to ensure everyone gets along perfectly.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Eclipse has been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on all his necessary vaccinations. He is housed at the Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212, so come by any day between Noon and 6 p.m. to meet him. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center at 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. During June at the SPCA of Texas, all adult cat and dog adoptions are free and puppy adoptions are half price. This adoption special is available at both the Dallas and Ellis County Animal Care Centers.