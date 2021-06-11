Meet Cutie. She came to the SPCA of Texas from a cruelty case with her litter of puppies. Since then, all of her babies have been adopted, so now it’s her turn to find a happy ending. Cutie is sweet as can be and very smart, too! She already knows commands like sit and come, and she is leash trained, crate trained and house trained. She’s the total package! Her goofy, fun-loving personality makes it easy to fall head over heels for her, and in return she shows plenty of love to all of her human friends. Cutie would do best in a home as the only pup and with kids ages 12 and up. She has been spayed and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. To celebrate #ShelterPetSummer, you can adopt an adult dog or cat from the SPCA of Texas’ shelters for only $25. The special will be offered for pets located at the SPCA of Texas’ shelters and in their foster homes, and adoptions will be by appointment only. To request an appointment to meet Cutie, please visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt.

