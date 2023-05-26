Meet Patsy Grace, a beautiful 2-and-a-half-year-old German shepherd mix available for adoption from the SPCA of Texas. She weighs 60 pounds and has a black-over-tan coat. May is Foster Month, and while Patsy Grace is grateful for her amazing foster, she is hoping to find a forever home with a great family. She loves to play, hang out in people’s offices and nap until it’s time for dinner. She will definitely hear you when you call; it is hard for her to miss anything with those ears. Since she is in foster care, an appointment is necessary to meet her. Just go to her profile and click the “Make an Appointment” button and Patsy’s peeps will set everything up.

Remember that until the end of the month you can draw for your adoption fee, which can range from free to only $50 as part of the SPCA of Texas’ “May Showers” adoption special. Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of Insurance provided by MetLife, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Dallas Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.