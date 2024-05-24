Meet Skippy, an adorable 1-½-year-old male German shepherd mix full of energy, affection and intelligence. At 55 pounds, Skippy is the ideal size for all your adventures and cozy cuddles. He loves walks and thrives on outdoor activities. He’s incredibly friendly and is great with other dogs. Treat motivated and a quick learner, Skippy already knows how to sit and is eager to learn more. His love for life and people make him the perfect family dog. His blend of playfulness and affection ensures he’ll fit right into an active household.

Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Skippy has been neutered and microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. Come meet him at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center any day between noon and 6 p.m. In honor of National Pet Month, the SPCA of Texas is offering FREE adoptions for all adult cats and adult dogs and ½-price adoptions for puppies and kittens through the end of May.