Meet Daze, a domestic shorthair guinea pig, one of five guinea pigs currently housed by the SPCA of Texas at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Guinea pigs were one of the first animals brought back to Europe from the New World in the 15th century, and they have been a favorite of pet lovers ever since. They are a playful and energetic little animals that can bring hours of enjoyment and entertainment, and are often cited as a great first pet for kids because of their hardy nature and undeniable cuteness. Guinea pigs can live for several years and are a relatively easy animal to care for. The SPCA of Texas regularly receives guinea pigs, and they tend to go out the door pretty quickly. Daze and her siblings were received as a transfer from another shelter. In addition to dogs and cats, the SPCA also currently has rabbits and a hamster available at the Dallas location. Stop by any day between noon and 6 p.m. to meet Daze and her friends.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Visit SPCA.org for more information and to see pets available for adoption.