Meet Sunday, a wonderful dog waiting in foster care with the SPCA of Texas for her forever home. She is a 6-1/2-year-old Labrador retriever mix weighing 53 pounds and covered in a beautiful black coat. Get her out in a play yard, and she can burn off some steam. She likes playing with toys, people and other dogs, too. She would like to meet any other dogs and kids in the home before an adoption takes place. Click on her profile at SPCA.org/dogs to make an appointment to meet her today.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of Insurance provided by MetLife, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Dallas Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.