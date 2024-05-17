Meet Zachary, a lovable 1-year-and 2 month-old German shepherd mix weighing a sprightly 36 pounds and boastinga stunning, short blonde coat, dark muzzle, soulful eyes and irresistible floppy ears. Zachary’s friendly and happy-go-lucky nature makes him a joy. He is eager to learn and grow but could use a little guidance in the manners department. He loves people and will be a great running or walking buddy. Zachary needs a fenced backyard where he can run and play. He does well with other dogs, but it’s always best to bring any two- or four-legged siblings along for a meet and greet prior to adoption. This smart pup is highly treat-motivated, making training sessions a breeze.

Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Zachary has been neutered and microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. He is waiting for his forever family at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, so come by any day between noon and 6 p.m. to meet him. In honor of National Pet Month, the SPCA of Texas is offering free adoptions for all adult cats and adult dogs and half-price adoptions for puppies and kittens through the end of May.