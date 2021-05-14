Meet Kira, a 7-and-a-half-year-old English mastiff mix who loves carrying her teddy bear around and taking up way too much space on the couch. She’s looking for a “fospice” home, which means that she’ll be your permanent foster pet while the SPCA of Texas provides her medical care for life. Kira is in the early stages of chronic renal insufficiency and will need to remain on a special diet for life. She’s still a happy, playful dog and who deserves a mellow, laidback home where she can be comfortable and cared for. Kira would love a home with a fenced-in yard, a couple of very big water bowls to keep her hydrated, teens and adults who will help monitor her strict diet and humans who are very big fans of naps, cuddles and having no personal space whatsoever. Kira also hopes her new family will spoil her rotten with lots of stuffed toys. If you are willing to open your heart and your home to Kira, please email foster@spca.org.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.