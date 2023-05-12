Meet Spice, a wonderful cat who has had a bit of a rough road and needs an experienced cat person to take her in. She has had a foster period, and her foster reported she had been perfect. Spice came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray with nursing kittens. The little ones are all off and safe in new forever homes, and Spice is hoping there is a home out there for her, too. She would do best in a home with no children under the age of 15. She is currently residing in the cat rotunda at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary to meet her.

Remember that from now until May 15, thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters promotion, you can draw for your adoption fee, which ranges from free to $25. BISSELL will take care of the rest. Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of Insurance provided by MetLife, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

The Dallas Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.