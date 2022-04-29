Meet Apple, a pot-bellied pig who is less than a year old and available for adoption. The important thing to remember with pot-bellied pigs is that while they are tiny and adorable when they are young, they do grow up and need human parents who are ready to love and care for them at all sizes. Pot-bellied pigs can grow to more than 200 pounds. They are extremely intelligent and can be house-trained. Pigs are inquisitive in nature, so care needs to be paid to pig-proofing any home environment where they will be staying. Apple is not being housed at the public shelter, so anyone interested in adopting Apple should call the SPCA of Texas at 214-742-7722 for more information, or apply online. If two pigs are more in order, Apple’s sister Aloha is also available. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, is open for adoptions every day from noon to 6 p.m. Animals are available by walk-in on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are also available for select animals. Browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.