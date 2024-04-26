Introducing Cali, a domestic shorthair queen who is 7 years young and weighs a dainty 10 pounds. While she may need some time to adjust to her new surroundings, once Cali feels safe and secure, you’ll find that she is a loyal and devoted companion. Cali needs a calm and quiet environment to thrive, and while she would shine as the sole feline queen of her domain, she’s also open to sharing her kingdom with a friendly and confident cat companion. She’s open to children over the age of 15 who can respect her need for space.

Cali is available at our Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas, which is open every day from noon-6 p.m. She is qualified for the Senior Adoption Special in which those age 65 and older can adopt a senior pet, age 7 or older, for free. And there is a Spring Fling happening throughout the month of April in which all puppy adoptions are half price, and adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25. This special is valid at both the Dallas and Ellis County Animal Care Centers.

Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie.